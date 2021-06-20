Newton Coin Project 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2.00 (NCP)

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded 60.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. During the last week, Newton Coin Project has traded up 27.1% against the dollar. One Newton Coin Project coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Newton Coin Project has a market cap of $74,588.21 and $2.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000213 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 57.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 37.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Newton Coin Project

NCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 136,469,999 coins and its circulating supply is 104,880,960 coins. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php. The official website for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site.

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton Coin Project was created to help fund research and development projects in the medical and renewable energy fields. Newton Coin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Newton Coin Project Coin Trading

