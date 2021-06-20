Yield Protocol (YIELD) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.78 Million

Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:YIELD) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 20th. Over the last seven days, Yield Protocol has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. Yield Protocol has a total market cap of $1.78 million and approximately $108,515.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yield Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0522 or 0.00000147 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Yield Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00060090 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003940 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00024408 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.48 or 0.00762088 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00043895 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00083944 BTC.

About Yield Protocol

Yield Protocol (YIELD) is a coin. It was first traded on March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

Buying and Selling Yield Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Yield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.