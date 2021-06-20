Metaverse ETP Market Capitalization Tops $11.95 Million (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000429 BTC on popular exchanges. Metaverse ETP has a market cap of $11.95 million and approximately $257,606.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Metaverse ETP alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,226.42 or 0.06273006 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.46 or 0.00142165 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Profile

ETP is a coin. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 80,521,721 coins and its circulating supply is 78,521,623 coins. The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metaverse ETP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metaverse ETP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.