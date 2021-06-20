Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Will Post Earnings of -$1.00 Per Share

Analysts expect Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) to post earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Acutus Medical’s earnings. Acutus Medical posted earnings per share of ($32.24) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 96.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acutus Medical will report full-year earnings of ($2.89) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.76) to ($2.02). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to ($0.97). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Acutus Medical.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.34). Acutus Medical had a negative return on equity of 375.85% and a negative net margin of 1,079.68%. The company had revenue of $3.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on AFIB shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Acutus Medical from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Acutus Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Acutus Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.80.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Acutus Medical by 366.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Acutus Medical during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Acutus Medical by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Acutus Medical by 44.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Acutus Medical by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AFIB traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.04. 357,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,991. Acutus Medical has a 52 week low of $11.18 and a 52 week high of $38.99. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $479.23 million and a PE ratio of -0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.45.

Acutus Medical Company Profile

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

