Analysts Expect GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $866.00 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) will report sales of $866.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for GMS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $858.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $874.00 million. GMS reported sales of $770.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GMS will report full-year sales of $3.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $3.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for GMS.

GMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on GMS from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist lifted their price target on GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on GMS from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on GMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.60.

In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.81 per share, with a total value of $3,184,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 176,210 shares of company stock worth $7,359,426. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in GMS by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 332,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,883,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of GMS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $307,000. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GMS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,750,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GMS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,486,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of GMS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $326,000. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GMS traded down $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.06. 493,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,393. GMS has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $47.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.91 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.52.

About GMS

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

