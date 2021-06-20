OctoFi (OCTO) Price Hits $10.09

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. During the last week, OctoFi has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OctoFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $10.09 or 0.00028851 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OctoFi has a market cap of $8.05 million and $266,602.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00059479 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003945 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00024463 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $263.99 or 0.00754986 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00043950 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00083983 BTC.

OctoFi Coin Profile

OctoFi (OCTO) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,623 coins. OctoFi’s official website is octo.fi . OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

OctoFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OctoFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OctoFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

