Katalyo (KTLYO) Market Cap Achieves $1.39 Million

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. In the last week, Katalyo has traded down 18.5% against the US dollar. One Katalyo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000370 BTC on major exchanges. Katalyo has a market cap of $1.39 million and $51,074.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002863 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00057962 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.92 or 0.00137043 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.87 or 0.00176948 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $307.18 or 0.00878507 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,837.25 or 0.99630808 BTC.

Katalyo Coin Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo

Buying and Selling Katalyo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

