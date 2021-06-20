Digitex Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $5.13 Million (DGTX)

Digitex Token (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 20th. One Digitex Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Digitex Token has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar. Digitex Token has a total market capitalization of $5.92 million and approximately $5.13 million worth of Digitex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00059479 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003945 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00024463 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $263.99 or 0.00754986 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00043950 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00083983 BTC.

Digitex Token Profile

Digitex Token (CRYPTO:DGTX) is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Token’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. The official website for Digitex Token is digitexcity.com . The official message board for Digitex Token is digitexfutures.com/news . Digitex Token’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

