Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) will announce ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Stealth BioTherapeutics’ earnings. Stealth BioTherapeutics also posted earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Stealth BioTherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Stealth BioTherapeutics.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics by 55.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 881,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 313,182 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics by 1,995.9% in the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 788,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 750,417 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics by 234.3% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 78,804 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 4.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MITO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.53. 299,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,145,785. The company has a market capitalization of $85.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 2.03. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $2.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.36.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate is Elamipretide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat barth syndrome, phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne cardiomyopathy, phase 2a clinical trial to treat friedreich's ataxia, phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration, phase 2 clinical trial to treat leber's hereditary optic neuropathy, and phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of replisome myopathies.

