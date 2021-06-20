$321.41 Million in Sales Expected for MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) will announce sales of $321.41 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MoneyGram International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $323.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $320.00 million. MoneyGram International posted sales of $279.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that MoneyGram International will report full-year sales of $1.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow MoneyGram International.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $310.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.28 million. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 0.15%.

MGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of MoneyGram International in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays upped their price target on MoneyGram International from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MoneyGram International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th.

NASDAQ MGI traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $10.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,081,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,068,765. MoneyGram International has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $11.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $815.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.76 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in MoneyGram International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 272,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 16.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 12,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 7.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in MoneyGram International by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MoneyGram International during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.08% of the company’s stock.

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

