Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.88 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) will post $2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.74. Quest Diagnostics reported earnings per share of $1.42 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 102.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will report full-year earnings of $11.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.86 to $11.64. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.48 to $8.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Quest Diagnostics.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 17.43%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.36.

Quest Diagnostics stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.50. 2,041,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,296,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.76. Quest Diagnostics has a one year low of $103.26 and a one year high of $142.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.34. The firm has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 22.18%.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $6,156,643.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,657,467. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total transaction of $1,194,698.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,729 shares in the company, valued at $9,619,310.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DGX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,701,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,501,723,000 after purchasing an additional 236,899 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,928,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $375,846,000 after buying an additional 42,307 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,924,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $375,373,000 after buying an additional 407,180 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,359,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $301,158,000 after acquiring an additional 628,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,349,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $300,718,000 after acquiring an additional 146,264 shares during the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quest Diagnostics (DGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.