Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $93.22 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) will post sales of $93.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Texas Pacific Land’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $93.00 million and the highest is $93.44 million. Texas Pacific Land posted sales of $54.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land will report full-year sales of $390.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $378.28 million to $402.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $546.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Texas Pacific Land.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $6.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $84.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.22 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 58.70% and a return on equity of 34.01%.

TPL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,767.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. BWS Financial raised their price target on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,359.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of NYSE:TPL traded up $7.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,516.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,923. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,557.29. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.74 and a beta of 2.20. Texas Pacific Land has a 12-month low of $427.69 and a 12-month high of $1,773.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

In other news, CEO Tyler Glover bought 27 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,503.93 per share, with a total value of $40,606.11. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,620.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 284 shares of company stock worth $455,765 over the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. 55.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

