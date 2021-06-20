Bonk (BONK) Market Capitalization Tops $1.25 Million

Bonk (CURRENCY:BONK) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. During the last seven days, Bonk has traded 31% lower against the US dollar. One Bonk coin can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00000682 BTC on major exchanges. Bonk has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and $56,714.00 worth of Bonk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00058771 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003935 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00024412 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $259.77 or 0.00743542 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00043991 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00083573 BTC.

Bonk Profile

Bonk is a coin. Its launch date was July 8th, 2020. Bonk’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. Bonk’s official message board is medium.com/@bonktoken . Bonk’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken . Bonk’s official website is bonktoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

Buying and Selling Bonk

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bonk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bonk using one of the exchanges listed above.

