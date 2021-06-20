Refereum (RFR) Trading 7% Lower This Week

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. During the last seven days, Refereum has traded 7% lower against the dollar. Refereum has a total market capitalization of $34.09 million and approximately $43,667.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Refereum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00058771 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003935 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00024412 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $259.77 or 0.00743542 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00043991 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00083573 BTC.

Refereum Profile

Refereum (CRYPTO:RFR) is a coin. It launched on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. Refereum’s official website is refereum.com . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level. Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users. “

Refereum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

