$1.50 Million in Sales Expected for Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) to report sales of $1.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aeva Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $1.80 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will report full-year sales of $9.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $11.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $34.30 million, with estimates ranging from $33.00 million to $35.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aeva Technologies.

AEVA has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Aeva Technologies from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aeva Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aeva Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.20.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $768,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,276,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,283,000.

AEVA stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.51. The stock had a trading volume of 8,653,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,619. Aeva Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.05 and a 1-year high of $21.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

AEVA, INC. operates as a machine vision company engages in development of optical-based sensors for the automotive industry. It builds lidar, a laser guidance sensor that are expected to be a key component of self-driving vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

