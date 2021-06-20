Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) will report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s earnings. Independence Realty Trust also posted earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Independence Realty Trust.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 7.54%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Independence Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRT. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $99,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IRT traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.91. 1,269,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,280. Independence Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $18.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.35, a P/E/G ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

