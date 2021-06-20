$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Primis Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.27. Primis Financial posted earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primis Financial will report full year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Primis Financial.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. Primis Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 22.35%. The firm had revenue of $28.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.10 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primis Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

NASDAQ:FRST traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.10. The stock had a trading volume of 392,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,419. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.88. Primis Financial has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $16.32. The company has a market cap of $370.40 million, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.83%.

In related news, Director William Rand Cook purchased 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.53 per share, for a total transaction of $25,624.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clinton Tyler Stafford purchased 4,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.70 per share, for a total transaction of $68,355.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,532.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 15,390 shares of company stock worth $229,149 in the last 90 days. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Primis Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primis Financial in the first quarter worth $93,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Primis Financial in the first quarter worth $122,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primis Financial in the first quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Primis Financial in the first quarter worth $160,000. Institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

Primis Financial Company Profile

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

