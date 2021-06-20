Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.99 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) to post sales of $14.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Simulations Plus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.17 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.80 million. Simulations Plus posted sales of $12.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simulations Plus will report full-year sales of $50.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $50.06 million to $50.31 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $59.95 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Simulations Plus.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $13.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.93 million.

SLP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Simulations Plus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLP traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $54.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,153. Simulations Plus has a 52-week low of $49.34 and a 52-week high of $90.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.95. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 100.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.75 and a beta of -0.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 13,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.18, for a total transaction of $721,388.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,494,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,500,624.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $1,644,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,519,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,765,022.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,825 shares of company stock worth $3,807,309 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,387,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,960,000 after buying an additional 110,952 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Simulations Plus by 1.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,220,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,163,000 after purchasing an additional 16,756 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Simulations Plus by 204.3% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 722,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,722,000 after purchasing an additional 485,374 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Simulations Plus by 27.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 409,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,869,000 after purchasing an additional 87,208 shares during the period. Finally, Montanaro Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Simulations Plus by 7.5% during the first quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 394,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,942,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the period. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

