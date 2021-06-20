Raise Market Capitalization Achieves $41,113.50 (RAISE)

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded down 10.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 20th. One Raise coin can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Raise has a total market capitalization of $41,113.50 and $25.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Raise has traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00058961 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003916 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00024350 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.87 or 0.00744473 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00043916 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00083773 BTC.

About Raise

Raise is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. Raise’s official message board is medium.com/@HeroToken . Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO . Raise’s official website is herotoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Buying and Selling Raise

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raise using one of the exchanges listed above.

