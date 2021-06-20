Crust Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $7.41 Million (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 20th. Crust has a market capitalization of $74.00 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crust coin can currently be bought for $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Crust has traded 25.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00008693 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00017576 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $563.97 or 0.01621902 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Crust Coin Profile

Crust (CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . The official website for Crust is www.crust.network . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

