$460,000.00 in Sales Expected for Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 20th, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) will post $460,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $670,000.00 and the lowest is $200,000.00. Infinity Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $360,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $1.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 million to $2.92 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.42 million, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $7.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4,651.44% and a negative net margin of 2,344.23%.

Several research analysts recently commented on INFI shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist initiated coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.34.

INFI stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.32. 1,767,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,782,412. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $5.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.15. The company has a market cap of $294.31 million, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 2.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFI. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Round Table Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 47.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer, solid tumors, and ovarian cancer.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infinity Pharmaceuticals (INFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI)

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.