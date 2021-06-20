$460,000.00 in Sales Expected for Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) will post $460,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $670,000.00 and the lowest is $200,000.00. Infinity Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $360,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $1.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 million to $2.92 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.42 million, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $7.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4,651.44% and a negative net margin of 2,344.23%.

Several research analysts recently commented on INFI shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist initiated coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.34.

INFI stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.32. 1,767,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,782,412. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $5.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.15. The company has a market cap of $294.31 million, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 2.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFI. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Round Table Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 47.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer, solid tumors, and ovarian cancer.

