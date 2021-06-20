Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $147.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ARKAY shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

ARKAY traded down $4.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,045. Arkema has a 52-week low of $89.34 and a 52-week high of $134.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Arkema had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arkema will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $2.528 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This is a boost from Arkema’s previous annual dividend of $2.35. This represents a dividend yield of 2.02%. Arkema’s payout ratio is currently 43.91%.

Arkema Company Profile

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

