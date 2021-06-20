Frax Price Reaches $1.01 on Top Exchanges (FRAX)

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 20th. Frax has a total market cap of $128.27 million and approximately $3.00 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax coin can now be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00002900 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Frax has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002887 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00057458 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.29 or 0.00136373 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.56 or 0.00177525 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000204 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,634.24 or 0.99870901 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.42 or 0.00848991 BTC.

Frax Profile

Frax’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 127,553,952 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Frax Coin Trading

