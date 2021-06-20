Brokerages Set XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Price Target at $151.65

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $154.38.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Truist upped their price target on XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

In other news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $1,515,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 65,157 shares in the company, valued at $9,873,891.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 54,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total value of $6,461,343.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,705,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,211,700,364.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 715,818 shares of company stock worth $97,035,932. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPO. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 524.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 10,935 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 465,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,495,000 after purchasing an additional 129,269 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $647,000. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XPO traded down $7.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $139.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,852,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,112. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.18. XPO Logistics has a 1-year low of $71.71 and a 1-year high of $153.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.29.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.49. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that XPO Logistics will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

Featured Article: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.