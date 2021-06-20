Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $17.54 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 180.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,716 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $17,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,690,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,175,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,656 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,825,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,691,186,000 after purchasing an additional 716,136 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,958,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,029,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,229 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,370,566,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,111,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,594,000 after buying an additional 1,638,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $3.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $161.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,993,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,773,574. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.45.

