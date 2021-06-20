Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Has $11.10 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 41.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 201,507 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $11,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 90.4% during the first quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 81,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,137,000 after buying an additional 38,502 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 272,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,539,000 after acquiring an additional 80,102 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 155,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,033,000 after acquiring an additional 45,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.78.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $1.02 on Friday, reaching $38.78. The stock had a trading volume of 102,774,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,178,578. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $22.39 and a 1 year high of $43.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.20.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

