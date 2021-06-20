Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $257.63.

A number of research firms recently commented on WAT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

In other news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total value of $369,476.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,764,191.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total transaction of $393,422.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at $959,459.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Waters by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,955,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,408,183,000 after buying an additional 225,071 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Waters by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,640,538 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,148,162,000 after buying an additional 62,028 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP boosted its position in Waters by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 4,409,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,091,081,000 after buying an additional 117,807 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Waters by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,033,254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $293,103,000 after buying an additional 25,417 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Waters by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 987,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $280,497,000 after buying an additional 85,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WAT traded down $3.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $342.71. 1,583,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,644. Waters has a one year low of $171.38 and a one year high of $348.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $314.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.72. Waters had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 1,107.70%. The business had revenue of $608.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Waters will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

