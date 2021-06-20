InsaneCoin (INSN) Market Cap Reaches $114,890.01

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded down 21.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. InsaneCoin has a market cap of $114,890.01 and approximately $9.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One InsaneCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, InsaneCoin has traded down 36.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.57 or 0.00425620 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003632 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00017373 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $351.71 or 0.01014397 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000020 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000284 BTC.

InsaneCoin Profile

InsaneCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 25,506,991 coins. The official website for InsaneCoin is insane.network . InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insane Coin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. The Insane Coin moved to a new blockchain in order to support new features like Masternodes, POS v3, Darksend, Adaptive block sizes, VRX and more. “

InsaneCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade InsaneCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase InsaneCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

