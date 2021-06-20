Loopring [NEO] (LRN) Trading 7.5% Higher Over Last Week

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. One Loopring [NEO] coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges including DragonEX, CoinMex, IDAX and Switcheo Network. Loopring [NEO] has a market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Loopring [NEO] has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002887 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00057625 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.63 or 0.00137382 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.31 or 0.00176826 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000197 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,820.75 or 1.00429988 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.79 or 0.00853123 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Coin Profile

Loopring [NEO] launched on April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 coins. The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring [NEO]’s official website is loopring.org . Loopring [NEO]’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Loopring [NEO] Coin Trading

Loopring [NEO] can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinMex, Switcheo Network, IDAX, DragonEX and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring [NEO] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring [NEO] using one of the exchanges listed above.

