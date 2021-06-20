Leisure Capital Management Buys 62 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Leisure Capital Management increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,491 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up about 1.3% of Leisure Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,817,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291,751 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,115,787 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,988,460,000 after purchasing an additional 823,137 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,332,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315,118 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in The Walt Disney by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,531,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,003,286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $172.42. 12,357,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,202,896. The company has a market cap of $313.28 billion, a PE ratio of -68.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $179.47. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $108.02 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.46.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

