Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.74.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,886,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $397,556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,130,847 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $79,931,000. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,133,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $286,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,597 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 6,005.8% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,501,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth about $66,143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.96. 15,219,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,371,549. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07. Delta Air Lines has a twelve month low of $24.38 and a twelve month high of $52.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.19. The stock has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.45.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.73) by ($0.82). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 249.42% and a negative net margin of 102.96%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post -3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.