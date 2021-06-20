Brokerages Set Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Target Price at $11.00

Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.00.

BCS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barclays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of NYSE BCS traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,468,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,892,727. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Barclays has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $10.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.62.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Barclays had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Barclays will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCS. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Barclays during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,422,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Barclays by 194,966.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,927,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,271 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Barclays by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,859,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,857 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in Barclays during the first quarter worth approximately $1,300,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barclays by 256.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 573,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after acquiring an additional 412,798 shares during the period. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

