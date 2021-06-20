Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,065 ($13.91).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FRES shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,040 ($13.59) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

LON:FRES traded up GBX 18.20 ($0.24) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 823.40 ($10.76). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,830,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.14, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,688.72. The company has a market cap of £6.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62. Fresnillo has a one year low of GBX 754.80 ($9.86) and a one year high of GBX 1,379.50 ($18.02).

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

