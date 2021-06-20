SuperLauncher Market Capitalization Tops $2.27 Million (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. One SuperLauncher coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001606 BTC on popular exchanges. SuperLauncher has a market cap of $2.27 million and approximately $25,970.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00057731 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.78 or 0.00137542 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.45 or 0.00176906 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000197 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,787.39 or 1.00144061 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.85 or 0.00854548 BTC.

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,077,942 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

