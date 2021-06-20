Hudson Portfolio Management LLC Purchases Shares of 51,628 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 51,628 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,000. AT&T comprises 1.5% of Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of T. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on T. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.81.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $28.65. 65,706,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,924,230. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.27. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $204.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.85, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Read More: EV Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.