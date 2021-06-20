Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Has $7.68 Million Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 54.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 121,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,053 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Financial raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.36.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total transaction of $200,270.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,963.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $978,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,956 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,129. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 74,783 shares of company stock worth $4,770,493 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.47. 15,038,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,657,174. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.42 billion, a PE ratio of -23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.39. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $54.73 and a 12 month high of $67.96.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a positive return on equity of 33.76%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

