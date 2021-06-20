USDJ (USDJ) Trading Up 0.1% This Week

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 20th. One USDJ coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002880 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USDJ has a market cap of $14.87 million and approximately $7.42 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, USDJ has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002880 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00057569 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.81 or 0.00137526 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.58 or 0.00177145 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000190 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,677.20 or 0.99755338 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $296.81 or 0.00853817 BTC.

About USDJ

USDJ’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST . USDJ’s official website is just.network

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling USDJ

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDJ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDJ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

