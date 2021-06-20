Bata 24 Hour Volume Hits $16.00 (BTA)

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. In the last week, Bata has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. One Bata coin can currently be bought for $0.0174 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges. Bata has a total market cap of $87,761.47 and approximately $16.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bata alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.52 or 0.00433005 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00007499 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00011388 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000220 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Bata Profile

BTA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 8th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bata’s official website is bata.io . The official message board for Bata is medium.com/@bata.io . Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bata (BTA) is a peer-to-peer currency that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. BTA is an open source, global payment network that is fully decentralized without any central authorities. Mathematics secures the network and empowers individuals to control their own finances. BTA features faster transaction confirmation times and improved storage efficiency than the leading math-based currencies. BTA has substantial industry support, trade volume and liquidity, BTA is a proven medium of commerce complementary to Bitcoin (BTC). Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Bata Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bata should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.