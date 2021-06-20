ExclusiveCoin Price Down 5.8% Over Last Week (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. In the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $833,484.47 and approximately $3,967.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000410 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001380 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000032 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.42 or 0.00336502 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00009274 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

