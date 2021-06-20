Analysts Anticipate AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) will report earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for AnaptysBio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. AnaptysBio reported earnings of ($0.79) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 97.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.03.

Several research firms have commented on ANAB. Truist raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Securities raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AnaptysBio from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. AnaptysBio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.43.

In related news, Director Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 13,900 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.80 per share, for a total transaction of $330,820.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANAB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in AnaptysBio by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 102,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in AnaptysBio by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in AnaptysBio by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $372,000.

NASDAQ:ANAB traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.33. 1,165,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,076. AnaptysBio has a one year low of $13.92 and a one year high of $35.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.72 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.02.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Imsidolimab, an IL-36R antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; ANB030, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through ANB030 treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

