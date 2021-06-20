ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) will report $0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ABM Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the lowest is $0.70. ABM Industries posted earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 14th.

On average, analysts expect that ABM Industries will report full-year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.44. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ABM Industries.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 14.42%. ABM Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

Shares of NYSE:ABM traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.78. The company had a trading volume of 697,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,181. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. ABM Industries has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $55.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.28%.

In other news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 7,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total value of $414,161.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $1,325,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,372 shares of company stock valued at $2,504,283 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABM. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 159,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,047,000 after buying an additional 6,215 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 63,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $1,658,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $623,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

