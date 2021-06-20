Analysts Set Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Price Target at $78.10

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.10.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTLA. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist upped their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $40.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.92. 1,991,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,480,919. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.86 and a beta of 2.05. Intellia Therapeutics has a one year low of $16.54 and a one year high of $92.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.25.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 288.47% and a negative return on equity of 33.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 170,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total value of $14,920,961.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 50,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.46, for a total value of $4,160,519.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,273,511.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 430,621 shares of company stock valued at $36,887,276. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,271,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,074,000 after buying an additional 218,781 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,324,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,552,000 after purchasing an additional 203,607 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2,730.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,757,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,712 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 649.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,139,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,480,000 after purchasing an additional 987,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,021,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,943,000 after purchasing an additional 158,696 shares during the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.