AidCoin (AID) Market Cap Hits $1.91 Million

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded down 14.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. During the last seven days, AidCoin has traded 24.8% lower against the dollar. AidCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.91 million and approximately $113.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AidCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0450 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AidCoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00058779 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003895 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00024427 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $256.08 or 0.00739883 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00044232 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.87 or 0.00083400 BTC.

AidCoin Profile

AidCoin (CRYPTO:AID) is a coin. It launched on November 20th, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 42,547,119 coins and its circulating supply is 42,547,118 coins. AidCoin’s official message board is medium.com/aidcoin . AidCoin’s official website is www.aidcoin.co . The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AidCoin is the ERC20 token that aims to become the preferred method to donate transparently through the Ethereum blockchain. The AID token will power AIDChain, a platform that provides an ecosystem of services through an easy-to-use interface, connecting the non-profit community while allowing full transparency and traceability of donations. AIDChain’s services include an internal exchange to convert major cryptocurrencies into AidCoin, a built-in wallet to store and donate easily, an explorer to track donations transparently, tools to connect donors with all the actors involved in the non-profit sector and templates of smart contracts to run fundraising campaigns. “

AidCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AidCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AidCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “AIDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for AidCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AidCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.