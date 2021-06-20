Civic (CVC) Trading 15.5% Lower Over Last Week

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 20th. Over the last seven days, Civic has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar. Civic has a market cap of $144.32 million and approximately $25.24 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000622 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00058779 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003895 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00024427 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.08 or 0.00739883 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00044232 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.87 or 0.00083400 BTC.

Civic Profile

Civic (CRYPTO:CVC) is a coin. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 coins. The official website for Civic is www.civic.com . The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform . Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user. CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user). “

Buying and Selling Civic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

