OWNDATA (OWN) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. During the last seven days, OWNDATA has traded up 8.7% against the dollar. One OWNDATA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OWNDATA has a market cap of $607,321.42 and $49.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.32 or 0.00203160 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000088 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001855 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.34 or 0.00625063 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003527 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000059 BTC.

OWNDATA Coin Profile

OWN is a coin. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,200,762,791 coins. OWNDATA’s official message board is medium.com/@owndata . OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OWNDATA is owndata.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Owndata is a crypto marketplace for data sellers and buyers. Site Owners/Editors have to sign up and get an Owndata user account in order to register their websites to OwnData Blockchain Platform. Owndata generates a unique pixel code (unique cookie) for each website in return. The addition of this unique cookie to a web site immediately enables the collection of visitors’ data. “

