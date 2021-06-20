-$0.15 EPS Expected for Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) will announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Veritone’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.14). Veritone posted earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritone will report full-year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.47). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.32). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Veritone.

Get Veritone alerts:

VERI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Veritone from $21.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Veritone from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on Veritone from $15.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.43.

Shares of Veritone stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.93. 1,261,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 794,922. Veritone has a 1 year low of $6.63 and a 1 year high of $50.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.47. The stock has a market cap of $749.44 million, a PE ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 3.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Veritone by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Veritone by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Veritone by 20.9% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veritone in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veritone by 7.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.13% of the company’s stock.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as cognitive queries, predictions, correlations, and analyses in real-time using AI models in various categories comprising transcription, face recognition, and object recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veritone (VERI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veritone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.