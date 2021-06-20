Stably USD 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1,036.00 (USDS)

Stably USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. Stably USD has a market capitalization of $567,201.19 and $1,036.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Stably USD has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Stably USD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002915 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00058779 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003895 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00024427 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $256.08 or 0.00739883 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00044232 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.87 or 0.00083400 BTC.

Stably USD Profile

Stably USD is a coin. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,529,847 coins and its circulating supply is 562,216 coins. Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin . The official message board for Stably USD is medium.com/stably-blog . Stably USD’s official website is www.stably.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

Stably USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stably USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stably USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

