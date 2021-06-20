Insider Buying: BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) Director Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) Director Luc Martin purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.15 per share, with a total value of C$20,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$20,750.

TSE BTB.UN remained flat at $C$4.20 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 297,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,316. The company has a market capitalization of C$299.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.05. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$2.72 and a 1-year high of C$4.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.11.

Get BTB Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BTB.UN. National Bankshares upped their target price on BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.25 to C$4.35 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.25 to C$4.35 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. Today, BTB owns 65 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area to date of 5.2 million square feet. The objectives of BTB are: (i) to grow its revenues from its assets to increase distributable income and therefore fund distributions; (ii) to maximize the value of its assets through dynamic management of its properties in order to sustain the long-term value of its units; and (iii) to generate cash distributions that are fiscally beneficial to unitholders.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.