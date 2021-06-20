Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,508,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,764 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $508,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total transaction of $1,172,358.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $555,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,565.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 222,111 shares of company stock valued at $48,675,260. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LHX shares. TheStreet downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.23.

LHX stock opened at $218.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.09 and a 52-week high of $224.60.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 7.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.17%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

