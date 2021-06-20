Reviewing AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) & IQVIA (NYSE:IQV)

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) and AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for IQVIA and AIkido Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IQVIA 0 1 15 0 2.94 AIkido Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

IQVIA presently has a consensus price target of $246.17, indicating a potential upside of 2.71%. Given IQVIA’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe IQVIA is more favorable than AIkido Pharma.

Profitability

This table compares IQVIA and AIkido Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IQVIA 3.40% 20.96% 5.34% AIkido Pharma N/A -16.37% -16.13%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IQVIA and AIkido Pharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IQVIA $11.36 billion 4.04 $279.00 million $6.03 39.74 AIkido Pharma $10,000.00 8,672.87 -$12.34 million N/A N/A

IQVIA has higher revenue and earnings than AIkido Pharma.

Risk and Volatility

IQVIA has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AIkido Pharma has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.0% of IQVIA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.1% of AIkido Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of IQVIA shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of AIkido Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

IQVIA beats AIkido Pharma on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc. provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. The Technology & Analytics Solutions segment offers a range of cloud-based applications and related implementation services; real world solutions that enable life sciences and provider customers to generate and disseminate evidence, which informs health care decision making and improves patients' outcomes; and strategic and implementation consulting services, such as advanced analytics and commercial processes outsourcing services. This segment also provides country level performance metrics related to sales of pharmaceutical products, prescribing trends, medical treatment, and promotional activity across various channels, including retail, hospital, and mail order; and measurement of sales or prescribing activity at the regional, zip code, and individual prescriber level. The Research & Development Solutions segment offers project management and clinical monitoring; clinical trial support; virtual trials; and strategic planning and design services, as well as central laboratory, genomic, bioanalytical, ADME, discovery, and vaccine and biomarker laboratory services. The Contract Sales & Medical Solutions segment provides health care provider and patient engagement services, and scientific strategy and medical affairs services. It serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, device and diagnostic, and consumer health companies. The company was formerly known as Quintiles IMS Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to IQVIA Holdings Inc. in November 2017. IQVIA Holdings Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About AIkido Pharma

AIkido Pharma Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. Its pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. The Company is also developing an antiviral platform that inhibits replication of multiple viruses, including influenza virus, SARS-CoV, MERS-CoV, Ebolavirus, and Marburg virus. It has a license agreement with the University of Texas; and Wake Forest University Health Sciences. The company was formerly known as Spherix Incorporated and changed its name to AIkido Pharma Inc. in March 2021. AIkido Pharma Inc. was founded in 1967 and is based in New York, New York.

